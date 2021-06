LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) -- Access to food is inconsistent across West Virginia, a problem 59News' Fill the Boot Drive is aiming to tackle.

Katie Barnes, a 211 Americorps member at the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, said food pantries are running really low on food due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they are now, more than ever, in need of donations.