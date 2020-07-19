World Team Tennis coaches and players hold clinic for fans

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS)– Energy was high on the Greenbrier Resort’s tennis courts Sunday, July 19, 2020 when World Team Tennis coaches and players took time to hold a special clinic for fans.



It allowed participants young and older to learn techniques that will help them grow in their double matches.

“Generally at the recreation level doubles is possibly played more than singles. So yeah just focusing on that, give them some tips, give them some movement patterns to work on,” Head Coach for the Orlando Storm Jay Gooding stated.

Gooding said it’s important to take a break from professional play and make time for personal conversations with fans. It’s also an opportunity for them to share some of their secrets.

“You know it’s a nice refresher and it’s nice and light, there’s not so much pressure on winning matches out there,” Gooding said. “It’s just helping and giving back, they get to ask questions and they find out the things we do are the same as what everyone else does you know it sort of normalizes a little bit of the star power that they have,” Gooding continued.

Gooding said fans are vital to making a professional players’ career so rewarding.

“Just hearing a couple of the kids they look up to these players and here they are playing with them. So I think it’s an invaluable experience,” Gooding said.