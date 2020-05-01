WV 211 continues to field multiple calls for pandemic related help

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WV 211 has been a lifeline for many people throughout the COVID-19 crisis, connecting them with the resources available in the community. While they saw a 70 percent increase in calls at the beginning of the pandemic the daily call load has gone from about 150 to an average of about 75.

“We did see a little down turn when some folks got their stimulus money and SNAP benefits came out,” explained Margaret O’Neal, President of the United Way Central West Virginia. “Some of that food insecurity was relieved for a little bit. But now as we get closer to the first of the month we are starting to see that go back up with some concerns about where food might be available and where they can get some support.”

People contacting WV 211 are looking for help in three main areas including rent and utility assistance and finding food. O’Neal said so far they’s received well over one thousand calls related to food insecurity. So far food pantries have been able to meet the need.

“So far so good with food pantries,” she said. “We still worry about the long term food supply chain and if that does get hung up somewhere with with some closures that we could still see issues. But for now we are seeing a group effort of people coming together to keep people fed.”

But they are still seeing some challenges.

“The big challenges for us are when we have a need that is harder to meet,” O’Neal said. “But we go out and really beat the bushes and try to find a way to solve that problem.” Some of those needs include requests for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. But some callers are looking for something much easier to provide, peace of mind.

“Some of the calls have just been people who needed a calming voice and to hear someone on the other end of the phone. I think that is something that we’ve really heard from some of our seniors,” she said.

Coming up on May 5 the United Way will be participating in the Country Roads Food Drive to help support local food pantries and relief efforts.

Locally, the drive through drop will take place 7am-6pm on the United Way of Central West Virginia parking lot.

Both nonperishable items and financial contributions may be dropped off. Unexpired items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, spaghetti, pasta sauce, canned meat and other household staples have been requested by area pantries. Cleaning products and personal hygiene items are also welcomed.

According to the United Way all volunteers will be practicing safe distancing, wearing masks and gloves to retrieve contributions from vehicles.

Donations collected at United Way of Central WV will be distributed to food pantries located in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan and Clay Counties.

For more information about the food drive, visit www.countryroadsfooddrive.com or call the United Way of Central WV at 304-340-3500.