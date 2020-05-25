WV absentee ballot fraud under investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) — West Virginia’s Secretary of State Mac Warner made an announcement this week that an absentee ballot fraud scheme has been investigated and referred to the United States Attorney for prosecution.

According to a press release, the fraud was uncovered early by investigators and will have no impact on the election’s outcome.

Warner predicts increased attempts at fraud because of an increase in the amount of people utilizing absentee ballots.

“Even the slightest allegation of fraud can reduce public confidence in the process and the outcome of our election,” Warner said. “We won’t allow that to happen. Complaints will be investigated and those who commit fraud will be held accountable.”

West Virginia law prohibits the Secretary of State from disclosing any details of the investigation, but anyone with complaints of possible election fraud and illegal activity can anonymously call 1-877-FRAUD-WV.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM