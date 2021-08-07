WV Adopt A Highway holds Volunteer Appreciation event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Adopt a Highway hosted their 32nd annual Volunteer Appreciation event at Tamarack on Saturday, July 7, 2021.

Food, prizes, and bingo were just a few things volunteers could enjoy at the event. Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Smith is the West Virginia state program coordination for Adopt a highway.

“It’s just a fun day to thank them for all of their hard work throughout the year,” Smith said.

A kid zone was also provided for kids to enjoy themselves.

Smith said it is important to host an event like this to let the volunteers know how much they appreciate them.

“Because they do all this on their own. I mean they go out there and they pick up litter every week every month or every so often,” Smith continued.

A free painting class was also offered to volunteers. Smith said the volunteers are what help keep the Mountain State clean.

“I think they love it. We give out great prizes and I think it is a great day,” Smith said.

If you are interested in signing up to be a volunteer, you can visit their website.