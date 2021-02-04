WV AG Patrick Morrisey announces opioid lawsuit settlement

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, February 4, 2021, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced he came to a $10 million settlement agreement with McKinsey & Company Inc.

Morrisey believes McKinsey consulting firm played a major role in the state’s opioid epidemic by creating programs and marketing designs to ignite the crisis. Morrisey said the money from the settlement will go directly to the state.

“Whenever large settlements like this come to pass people rightfully ask what happens to the money? Well consistent with the agreement, these monies should be used for recovery, treatment and to help people get better in the head and in the heart,” Morrisey said. “It is my intention to work closely with the legislature to effectuate that charge.”

The settlement and lawsuit were filed in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court.