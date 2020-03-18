WV Attorney General offers opinion on absentee voting during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Ahead of the West Virginia Primary Election in May, Secretary of State Mac Warner asked for an opinion regarding voting in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey delivered that opinion on Wednesday, March 17, 2020.

It was AG Morrisey’s opinion that the Governor’s state of emergency declaration gives Secretary Warner the authority to allow voters broad access to absentee voting. Morrisey stated that Chapter 3 of the West Virginia State Code allows for those “confined to a specific location and prevented from voting” due to “illness … or other medical reason,” provides the Secretary of State emergency authority to extend absentee voting eligibility to those subject to limited travel and/or mandatory or voluntary quarantine due to COVID-19.

“Our legal opinion has the potential to provide expanded opportunities for citizens to vote safely during this unprecedented public health emergency, while protecting the integrity of the primary election,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It is important to note that this is an extraordinary, unique situation. We are in uncharted territory and the opinion expressed in our letter should be viewed within the confines of the state’s emergency powers.”

The Attorney General further concludes that while his opinion letter addresses the Secretary’s emergency powers, the Governor has separate and more extensive authority through Chapter 15 that could arguably support an order from the Governor regarding safe election procedures. Such provisions could potentially include personnel at polling places and/or the date of the primary election.

The complete opinion can be viewed below: