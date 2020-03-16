WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants consumers to be vigilant

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants consumers to stay smart and vigilant during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Attorney General listed a range of consumer issues directly affected by the pandemic, including supplies and the office’s outreach to retail stores. Other topics involved efforts to fight price gouging, alert consumers about potential coronavirus scams, and help those dealing with prepaid travel and events.

Supply Chain: Empty store shelves are no doubt a concern and inconvenience; however, consumers should realize this is only temporary. Most shelves should be replenished within a day or so. This means there is no need for hoarding as our nation has an adequate food supply to see us through the pandemic.

Price Gouging: The state’s price gouging law took effect on March 4 with the Governor’s state of preparedness declaration. The law makes it unlawful for any person, business or contractor to inflate the price of food items, essential consumer items and emergency supplies by more than 10 percent of what the items sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.

Travel/Event Cancellations: Many airlines, vacation entities and entertainment providers are loosening cancellation policies due to the pandemic. While our office applauds those efforts, our attorneys stand ready to assist consumers when the refusal of a refund or other appropriate accommodation violates the state’s consumer protection laws.

Coronavirus Scams: Consumers should be wary of criminals who set up websites to sell bogus products. Such ploys often use fake emails, texts and social media posts, or may even promote awareness or fake information about cases in a local neighborhood and may seek donations for a sham charity or offer advice on unproven treatments.

“The coronavirus pandemic presents a challenge like none other,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “COVID-19 has seemingly affected every aspect of life from the average trip to buy groceries, dine out and attend concerts or sporting events to one’s dream vacation planned months, if not years, in advance.”