WV Attorney General wins injunction with OSHA vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey provided 59News with an update about an injunction his office won regarding vaccine mandates.

Patrick Morrisey said his team won an injunction against the OSHA vaccine mandate. Under this mandate, employers with 100 employees or more would be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations or face weekly COVID testing.

Under the injunction, the Mountain State has put a hold on requiring vaccinations for the moment. Morrisey gave insight about what that means for residents.

“We’re hopeful that we can block this because at the end of the day, this should be an individuals decision. It shouldn’t be force fed through the Biden Administration,” Morrisey said.

He said the OSHA case is continuing to make its way through the legal system but, Morrisey also says his office is waiting to hear about a ruling in Louisiana for another vaccine mandate case including a coalition with 10 other states.

Follow 59News for upcoming information about this situation.