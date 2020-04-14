WV Attorney General’s office receives hundreds of reports of price gouging and scams during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On January 21, 2020 Governor Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness in response to COVID-19, prohibiting price gouging in the state. This was nearly two months before Justice issued the stay-at-home order.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office received roughly 600 calls complaining about price gouging across the state.

“Here’s what consumers need to know, if the price of a product goes up 10 percent or more from the effective date of the declaration, that’s technically price gouging,” said Morrisey. “Unless the retail establishment can show that he’s simply passing along the cost from the supplier.”

Morrisey said in some cases, the accused grocer or retail establishment is getting the product from someone at a higher price. However, there are people who will try to take advantage of West Virginians while they are vulnerable.

“We’ve been very aggressive going after the price gougers, we’ve sent over a dozen cease and desist letters we’ve been enforcing our laws vigorously because we need to protect people during this difficult time,” said Morrisey.

Price gauging is when a seller raises prices of goods and services that are in high demand to unreasonable levels during natural disasters or other crises. Morrisey said it happens in stores and online.

“The products we’re seeing are really eggs, chicken, beef. There’s been a shortage of so many, people that have toilet paper,” said Morrisey. “We’ve sometimes seen limitations on water, but we see some of the price increases on other products as well.”

Morrisey also warned people to look out for scams regarding the stimulus checks.

“People should know that you’re going to get these in some cases automatically deposited to you,” said Morrisey. “You shouldn’t be relying on a third party with respect to the $1,200 stimulus check.”

He said you should never provide personal or bank account information to a third party inquiring about you stimulus check.

Morrisey, along with United States Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia and United States Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia, formed a Coronavirus Fraud Task Force to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing pandemic.

“That sends a message to the scammers, and the crooks that if you try to pull a fast one on a West Virginian during the pandemic, you’re going to have a lot of different pathways that you can get caught,” Morrisey said.

Anyone with a question about price gouging laws or coronavirus-related scams should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808