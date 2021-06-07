WV author writes urban farming book for children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A West Virginia author is sharing his love for farming with children.

Matt Browning wrote a book called “Chicks and the City.” The book follows a chicken that leaves its farm and goes to the city. While in the city, Chicken Stu watches the way people farm in urban areas. He discovers urban orchards, community gardens, farmers markets and chicken coops.

Browning said he knows West Virginia isn’t the most urban state, but in places like Charleston and Huntington people still want to farm at any age.

I think you can never begin nurturing the love of gardening and farming at too young of an age. And it works well if you’re a young child who can’t read. Parents read to your children, that’s where I developed my love of reading. So, this kind of book is fun and interesting to hear about but also educational as well. So hopefully it will nurture that love of gardening in kids.” Matt Browning, Author

Browning’s other book is called “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia.” Before the pandemic, Browning went to all the independent bookstores in West Virginia and talked to the owners and customers, and did a profile of each store.

You can find Browning’s books here.