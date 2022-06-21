MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For more than 50 years, Mothman has been sighted many times throughout the state. Now, the folk legend arrived at the Monongalia County Ballpark. The West Virginia Black Bears baseball team wore new jerseys with a Mothman design Monday for West Virginia Day. Called ‘Mothman at the Mon,’ the specialty jerseys will be worn for Tuesday home games in July and August.

The black-winged cryptid was famously sighted in Point Pleasant, West Virginia following the devastating collapse of the Silver Bridge on Dec. 15, 1967. Theories of what Mothman could be vary from a crane or an owl to a radioactive superhero who warns people before disasters.

The “Mothman at the Mon” jerseys depict a black and white image of the Monongalia County Ballpark with the red-eyed creature flying overhead. The team is selling replica jerseys and t-shirts on its website.