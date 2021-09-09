WV Board of Education modifies extracurricular activities wavier for golf

When you’re about to swing, be sure to breathe, concentrate and follow the path of the golf ball with your eye. These techniques improve your game and make it less likely to lose track of your ball.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– During the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) monthly meeting on September 8, the board voted to modify provisions about grades and student-golfers.

This new change evaluates the grades of golfers at the three-week mark in the semester. If a golfer has a 2.0 GPA or higher, they will be able to compete in regional competitions. All other sports are governed by the previous waiver.

Golf is the earliest fall sport and on the last modified waiver, students wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete in the late sectional competition held in September. The reason is that golfer’s graders wouldn’t have been considered in time.

Last month, the WVBE waived the 2.0 GPA requirement and permitted students to practice/rehearse with their extracurricular activity if a student’s GPA fell below 2.0. But students aren’t allowed to compete with a GPA below 2.0. The waiver provides an earlier evaluation period at the six and nine-week mark. If the student obtains a 2.0 GPA or above at that time, they may compete.

“While the waiver and additional modifications are only permitted this school year, they allow students a chance to remain connected to their peers and support networks while improving their academics,” said WVBE President, Miller Hall.

The next scheduled WVBE meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 13 at 9:00 am.