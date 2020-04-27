WV Chamber of Commerce creates economic recovery plan

CHARLESTON,WV (WVNS) — Members with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce are reviewing necessary steps to lead an economic recovery for the Mountain State. The announcement was made on Monday, April 27, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the economy and livelihoods of all West Virginians. While the situation remains serious, we are seeing some good signs and it appears that we may see sectors of the economy start to reopen in the near future. Once the health crisis subsides it will be all-important to hit the ground running with a strong plan to revitalize small businesses and restore our economy.” Wext Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts

Roberts also stated the West Virginia Chamber is coming up with ways to get the state back on its feet. So far, the members created A Business and Economic Recovery Plan for West Virginia.

“This 12-point plan covers multiple topics and its implementation will be the primary goal of the West Virginia Chamber. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Robert

For more details about the full recovery plan, visit their website.