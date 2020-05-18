WV cities, counties should get COVID-19 federal aid soon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Where’s the money? That’s what cities, counties and Democrats in the state legislature have been asking Governor Justice. Weeks ago, the federal government sent $1.25 billion to West Virginia to help offset the cost of the crisis, especially for communities which spent thousands on protective gear and testing. But the money remains in a state bank account. The governor said he wanted an accurate accounting instead of just writing out blank checks – now he has it.

“This application for the cities and counties to apply for CARES Act monies, is for all practical purposes done. We’re reviewing and trying to make sure that there’s not some inaccuracy here and there,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile even though the state has processed more than 162,000 unemployment claims, the Governor and head of Workforce West Virginia, acknowledge that some people are still not getting their money.

“I understand completely that if you are waiting for your benefits, that doesn’t mean much to you. Continue to press Workforce and we’re are going to work hard a we can. If there are significant issues on your claim, be sure to let us know,” said Scott Adkins, Workforce West Virginia.

And everyone is advised to stay cautious, as thousands of tourists are likely to come into the state as it re-opens faster than surrounding states and for the long Memorial Day weekend.

“So as all of us wear masks as we go out, or face covers, we not only protect ourselves, we protect each other,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid-19 Czar.

Special attention continues to be focused on minority group members, who have twice the infection rate as the rest of the population. More than 600 minority group members had been tested around the state at locations in Jefferson, Berkeley, Mercer and Raleigh Counties.