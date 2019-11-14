WV Delegates forming insulin caravan, taking people to Canada

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 13, members of the West Virginia House of Delegates held a meeting to discuss the rising cost of insulin and what they were going to do about it.

These lawmakers were joined by families who are struggling under the cost of insulin. Together, they are forming an ‘Insulin Caravan.’ They will be taking people from West Virginia to Canada to get insulin at a cheaper price.

Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer said the high cost of insulin and other products diabetics use is an issue people need to know more about.

“One of my constituents said she has paid $200,000 in 20 years, $10,000 a year. And she’s glad to be alive but that’s phenomenal,” Fleischauer said.

The caravan will leave from Morgantown on December 8 at 6 a.m. People will take a bus to Niagara Falls, Ontario and return the same day. The bus trip is free.

Those who intend to go must bring their passport. Find passport forms here. Legislators recommend getting a Passport Card which is good for Canada and the Caribbean. Those cards can be expedited.

To reserve your ticket or make a donation to help someone go on the trip, visit https://insulincaravan.eventsmart.com/.

