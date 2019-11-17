WV Delegates taking people to Canada to get cheaper insulin

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The price of insulin has been on the rise for the past decade and members of the West Virginia House of Delegates are trying to help families get it at a lower price.

They are forming an insulin caravan to take diabetics on a one day trip from Morgantown to Canada.

Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer said the price for insulin is much cheaper in Canada. She said they are hoping this trip will help those families save money on the insulin products they need.

“We do know that one person from Minnesota saved $11,000,” Fleischauer said. “I think that other people will save less but that’s an example there may be somebody in West Virginia who would be able to save that much, probably other people will save a whole lot less.”

Fleischauer said people who go to Canada with them will only be able to get a short term supply of insulin.

“You can only bring back a 3 month supply,” Fleischauer said. “And that’s designed to prevent people from making it commercial, this is a personal supply for 3 months.”

Fleischauer said West Virginia Legistlators are working to get the price of insulin lowered here in West Virginia. If you would like to go on the caravan she is warning people to make sure they have their passport or you can not go.

“They need to get expedited service on their passport,” Fleischauer said. “We recommend that people get a passport card because it is cheaper. A passport card cost $65 expedited service cost $60.”

Fleischauer said to get a passport before the caravan leaves Sunday Dec. 8, the application must be mailed by November 22 because it takes 8 days for a new passport to process.

For more information about the caravan you can visit https://insulincaravan.eventsmart.com/