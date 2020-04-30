WV Department of Education, College Board to administer SAT testing in fall

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia students looking to be accepted into college and apply for the state’s PROMISE scholarship have a window of opportunity.

After working with the College Board, the state Department of Education (WVDE) established an SAT School Day this fall for seniors during the 2020-21 academic year. This will provide seniors who took the state-provided SAT as juniors in the spring to take in time to be submitted for college admissions and to qualify for the state’s PROMISE Scholarship.

The primary test date is set for September 23, but counties have the choice to have it October 14 instead. Both dates are followed by a 10-day period to administer tests to students who need accommodations. If needed, a make up date is scheduled for October 28.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, W. Clayton Burch, said counties have other options from the DOE, including creating a test site and using vouchers for seniors to take the SAT on a national test date in the fall instead.

“We worked closely with College Board to establish fall SAT testing to ensure that our students who missed out on the opportunity this past spring have the option of taking a free SAT this fall,” Burch said. “Students and their families can be rest assured that those who will be seniors in the coming school year will have access to this important resource.”

Burch suspended all statewide testing for spring 2020 following Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to close all West Virginia schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Education also approved WVDE’s request to waive federal testing, accountability and reporting requirements for spring 2020.

Only 2020-21 seniors will be eligible to take the SAT this fall. 11th graders will take the regular state-provided SAT during the spring semester, when standardized testing continues as a federal and state requirement.

SAT participants must complete the test with Essay, just like they would have in the spring. Those who set up College Board online accounts will be able to access their scores in the online score report portal.

For nonpublic school students who were approved to take the SAT in the spring, they will also be eligible to participate in the fall. 2020-21 seniors who are homeschooled can participate in the free fall SAT test, but instructors must notify their county’s test coordinator of their students’ intent to take the test.

Schools will provide both students and parents with details regarding their fall testing once finalized.