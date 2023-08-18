LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Highways will restrict right turns on a busy Lewisburg intersection.

This concerns the intersection of US 60 & US 219. Temporary traffic control measures will be in place to notify drivers of large trucks of any changes in traffic patterns.

This comes after several large trucks struck businesses in the downtown area.

One local business owner, Sophie Bows, tells 59News she is glad changes are being made to the intersection.

“I’d be happy if big trucks weren’t allowed through here. I feel like it takes up a lot of space, it’s dangerous, and there is a lot of historical buildings that can be affected. I think there’s other ways to work around it,” Bowes said.

The Department of Highways, in conjunction with the city of Lewisburg, will also be conducting studies to come up with a long-term solution to truck traffic.