WV DHHR confirms 2,685 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 2,685 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 24.

The DHHR confirmed 1,477 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 231,668 (+2,685) total cases and 3,523 (+31) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 16,223 active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old female from Upshur County, a 67-year old male from Wirt County, a 90-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Braxton County, a 69-year old male from Tyler County, an 80-year old female from Taylor County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old male from Mercer County, a 40-year old female from Ritchie County, a 51-year old male from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year old female from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old male from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 93-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old female from Mineral County, a 54-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old male from Logan County, a 28-year old male from Logan County, and a 71-year old male from Logan County.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (120), Berkeley (738), Boone (215), Braxton (215), Brooke (121), Cabell (962), Calhoun (72), Clay (58), Doddridge (81), Fayette (345), Gilmer (50), Grant (167), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (215), Hancock (253), Hardy (157), Harrison (890), Jackson (238), Jefferson (369), Kanawha (1,150), Lewis (230), Lincoln (171), Logan (363), Marion (619), Marshall (325), Mason (221), McDowell (263), Mercer (624), Mineral (292), Mingo (363), Monongalia (379), Monroe (128), Morgan (127), Nicholas (260), Ohio (299), Pendleton (49), Pleasants (97), Pocahontas (56), Preston (389), Putnam (599), Raleigh (692), Randolph (168), Ritchie (141), Roane (135), Summers (118), Taylor (168), Tucker (43), Tyler (135), Upshur (275), Wayne (437), Webster (77), Wetzel (188), Wirt (65), Wood (758), Wyoming (255).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,817,612 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 873,659 people have been fully vaccinated. 11,801 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose. The DHHR vaccination numbers have not been updated since Friday.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.