WV DHHR: Sundale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now COVID-19 free

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch says Sundale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Monongalia County is now free of any cases of COVID-19.
Crouch says he received word from officials at the center this morning. Sundale was the first West Virginia nursing home with a case of COVID-19 and reported the positive case March 22. He thanked the employees for their work in managing the outbreak at the center.
“The employees are truly the heroes in this,” Crouch says. “As the governor says, they run to the fire daily, and this is a situation where being the first in the state and not knowing what to expect, those employees ran to the fire every day.”
According to Secretary Crouch, Sundale officials say they are thankful for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s quick response to activate the WV National Guard March 23 to assist with testing patients and employees.
