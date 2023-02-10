CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Forestry is asking West Virginians to be cautious of burning amongst dry, windy conditions this winter.

“Our winter hasn’t seen as much precipitation as we would like, and the warmer temperatures and higher winds tend to dry out the fine fuels like leaves and grass. We have seen an uptick of fires in the past few days, with 30 fires burning 150 acres, so we urge caution at this time. Hopefully, this next system coming through will bring some needed precipitation with it. Until then, we ask that you please listen to the weather report, and if high winds are called for, please refrain from burning.”

Assistant State Forester-Fire Jeremy Jones, WV DOF