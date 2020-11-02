WV Division of Natural Resources seeks landowners to improve wildlife habitat

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking private landowners who are interested in improving wildlife habitat on their land.

According to a news release from DNR, the state hopes to use these partnerships to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species. They include the cerulean warbler, the golden-winged warbler and multiple insect pollinators. These species need a variety of habitats from meadows to mature forests. Professional biologists, foresters and conservation planners are available to develop individualized conservation plans.

Participating partners include federal and state agencies and private groups, like the National Wild Turkey Federation.

