WV employment highest in over a decade

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of West Virginians who have jobs is the highest in more than a decade.

Governor Jim Justice announced the numbers during a press conference on Monday, November 25, 2019. According to data from WorkForce West Virginia, the state’s total employment was 763,000 for October 2019. That is the highest seen in the state since January 2009.

The Governor also announced 19,000 new jobs were created in the past year. The health and education sectors picked up 1,700 jobs. Retail lost 900 jobs. Leisure and hospitality gained 1,400 jobs, and trade, transportation, and utilities gained 1,300 jobs.

“These gains are diversified across more than 20 industries; whether it be from high-tech, to tourism, and on and on,” Gov. Justice said. “We really decided to invest in order to bring things to West Virginia and to make things happen and now they are truly happening.”