BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– State lawmakers are using legislative power to try to oust a family court judge in Raleigh County.

Judge Louise Goldston of the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit has served Raleigh and Wyoming counties since 1994.

In 2020, the ex-wife of a federal law enforcement agent complained in court the agent damaged marital property he was ordered to turn over. Goldston stopped the hearing and went to the couple’s home to investigate the claim, against the husband’s wishes.

Goldston admitted in 2020 she did not notify the couple of why she was visiting or give the husband an opportunity to object. She admitted she followed a similar strategy in several other cases.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals fined Goldston $1,000 in November 2021.

However, a group of attorneys and lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates say they want Goldston impeached.

They introduced House Resolution Six in an effort to force her from the bench.

We reached out to Judge Goldston’s office for comment but did not receive a response.