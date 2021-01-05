WV deals with nursing shortage amid pandemic

Nurses and medical staff make their way through the seventh floor COVID-19 unit at East Alabama Medical Center Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. COVID-19 patients occupy most of the beds in ICU in addition to the non-critical patients on the seventh floor. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Complaints about nursing shortages are nothing new. Representatives from nursing associations all over the country say they need more nurses on staff.



With the pandemic still hitting hard here in the U.S., the need is even greater. Here in West Virginia, nurse pay is ranked eighth lowest in the country.

Jon Casto, the Secretary of the West Virginia Nurses Association, said to battle the shortage, nurses are switched around on different shifts and some are even brought in from other state.