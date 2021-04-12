WV Fire Marshal’s Office: Two dead from mobile home fire in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A deadly fire in Princeton has the attention of investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters from Princeton and East River responded to a mobile home fire on Hatcher Street at 8:22 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, who is investigating the incident, confirmed a 56-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man died from the fire. Their identities were not released.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, are unknown at this time.

