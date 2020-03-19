WV Gov. Justice issues Executive Order to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued an Executive Order, directing the West Virginia Department of Commerce and WorkForce West Virginia to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by COVID-19 to the maximum extent permitted under federal law.

According to the governor’s order, anyone who has been separated from employment, had hours of employment reduced or is prevented from working due to either a documented medical condition caused by COVID-19 or due to communicable disease control measures related to COVID-19 are eligible for these benefits.

The governor also ordered the West Virginia Department of Commerce and Workforce West Virginia to postpone mandatory in-person contact as long as the State of Emergency remains in effect. The order also includes the ability for the organizations to waive the one-week waiting period for benefits, the able to work/available to work requirements, the work search requirements and the actively seeking work requirements for those seeking unemployment benefits.

The full order is available on the governor’s website.