WV Gov. Justice to make ‘major announcement’ Friday about Fairmont Regional Medical Center

WV Gov. Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office issued a news release Thursday that he, “along with leaders from West Virginia’s healthcare industry, will make a major announcement regarding the future of Fairmont Regional Medical Center and the future of healthcare in Marion County,” on Friday.

FRMC officials announced last month that the hospital would be permanently closing within 60 days.

No further details on Friday’s announcement were released. The announcement is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the WVU Medicine Urgent Care Clinic at the Gateway Connector in Fairmont.

WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Clinic

Last month, Justice met with officials at FRMC and pledged to help find a solution to the closure.

Earlier this week, Mon Health Systems announced plans for “small format” hospital in Fairmont.

