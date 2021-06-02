WV Helping Hands to purchase former hospital in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A Ronceverte building sat unoccupied for years. Now, thanks to a new local organization, that same building will be repurposed.

WV Helping Hands is a new 501c3 organization out of Ronceverte in Greenbrier County. Amy Hubbard is a board member for the organization. She said they plan to purchase the former hospital located on Greenbrier Ave in town.

Hubbard said they plan to turn the more than 30,000 square foot space into a community education center and emergency shelter for people living in Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, and Summers counties.

“Because we’re rural, a lot of times we overlook some of the simple things and we take care of each other on a smaller basis,” Hubbard said. “But through the pandemic, I think we’ve realized there’s a lot of families, and a lot of single people, that are just in need of our basic needs.”

The facility will provide safe housing, hygiene needs, and job training to name a few. Hubbard said in order to purchase this property, the group will need to do some fundraising. Their first event will be a pulled pork luncheon on June 26, 2021. For more information on the fundraiser, you can visit their Facebook page.