Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WV High Schools to reclassify, affects three local schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WVNS) – It’s that time again when the WVSSAC re-evaluates the high schools in the state and reclassifies them. In Southern West Virginia, the reclassification will only affect three schools.

The Oak Hill Red Devils, after their recent consolidation with other Fayette County schools, will be moving up to Class AAA. That classification includes schools with 822+ students, which features 32 high schools.

The Red Devils have bounced back and forth between Class AAA and Class AA. Their most recent stint in AA only lasted 3 years, now they’ll move back up.

It’s also important to note that the Bridgeport Indians, who have won numerous State Titles in Class AA will be moving up to Class AAA next year. That could pave the way for new teams to reign supreme in Class AA, while giving the Indians an opportunity to make a run at some Class AAA hardware.

The James Monroe Mavericks and the River View Raiders will be dropping down in classification to Class A. Single-A schools are now classified as having less than 450 students.

The classifications won’t go in to effect until the 2020-2021 school year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking"

Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers"

First Lady reads to Raleigh County students

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Lady reads to Raleigh County students"

WVU Tech holds engineering conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVU Tech holds engineering conference"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News