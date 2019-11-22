WV High Schools to reclassify, affects three local schools

(WVNS) – It’s that time again when the WVSSAC re-evaluates the high schools in the state and reclassifies them. In Southern West Virginia, the reclassification will only affect three schools.

The Oak Hill Red Devils, after their recent consolidation with other Fayette County schools, will be moving up to Class AAA. That classification includes schools with 822+ students, which features 32 high schools.

The Red Devils have bounced back and forth between Class AAA and Class AA. Their most recent stint in AA only lasted 3 years, now they’ll move back up.

It’s also important to note that the Bridgeport Indians, who have won numerous State Titles in Class AA will be moving up to Class AAA next year. That could pave the way for new teams to reign supreme in Class AA, while giving the Indians an opportunity to make a run at some Class AAA hardware.

The James Monroe Mavericks and the River View Raiders will be dropping down in classification to Class A. Single-A schools are now classified as having less than 450 students.

The classifications won’t go in to effect until the 2020-2021 school year.