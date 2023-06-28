BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Hive Network’s resource fair brought information and resources to people and businesses in the community looking to boost their success.

Vendors, entrepreneurs, and businesses big and small came from all over West Virginia and offered their professional assistance.

Judy Moore, Executive Director of the Hive and Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said the fair also gave local businesses a chance to meet and see how they might work together in the future.

“It’s an opportunity for all of the businesses that we support both as clients and as vendors to come together in one room, network and find out how they can work together and how each can be supportive,” said Moore.

The fair especially helped up-and-coming businesses get their start with special guidance in marketing, product development, accounting, legal services and much more.

“There’s a lot of businesses and start-ups that I’ve talked to that don’t really know how to do a lot of this stuff,” said Tim Naylor, Executive Assistant with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. “The hive, the chambers and everybody else here are really good stepping stones to help them further their careers.”

Naylor said overall, the fair is a great resource to help every business flourish.

Moore added she hopes the resource fair can become an annual event to help further develop all the businesses in West Virginia.

The fair was at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight Country Club and went from at 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023