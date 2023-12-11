BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Hive Network is offering a bootcamp for those looking to start or expand an existing business on December 11th and 12th, 2023.

The Co.Starters two-day intensive bootcamp is designed to help give entrepreneurs the tools they need to stretch their thinking and bring their business to life. It’s divided into four parts: understanding a business model, how to market a business, financial modeling, and goal setting.

Mary Legg, Senior Business Advisor with the West Virginia Hive Network, said the goal of the bootcamp is to boost the confidence of those who are already building a business or are looking to start one.

“To understand what assumptions they should be making about starting a business and how to test those assumptions whether it be what their product is, who their customer is, and coming out with a completed business model canvas.” Mary Legg, Senior Business Advisor with the West Virginia Hive Network

The cost is $50 per person with lunch included.

The registration link and additional details can be found at their website.