CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – May is National Foster Care Month. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Social Services is joining with partners across the country to honor the month.

National Foster Care Month acknowledges foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other community members who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a recognizing May as National Foster Care Month in the Mountain State.

“National Foster Care Month is not only a time to share the need for foster parents in West Virginia, but it is also an opportunity to highlight the hard work of DHHR staff and those who provide homes and stability for West Virginia youth. We are thankful for all who join us in our mission to ensure child safety, permanency, and well-being through foster care and adoption.” Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services.

The DHHR says the main purpose of foster care is to safely reunite the child and their family by providing interventions. Nearly 7,000 West Virginia children are currently in “out-of-home” care and the DHHR Bureau for Social Services says they are committed to ensuring families receive adequate and appropriate services to best meet their needs.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or learning more about being a foster parent can contact Mission West Virginia online or at 304-512-0555.