BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Youth Museum and Raleigh County Historical Society are presenting this year’s West Virginia Humanities Council ‘History Alive’ program on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The program features JoAnn Peterson, who will be portraying historical figure Abigail Adams. Adams was a strong advocate for women’s rights, especially concerning education, and was also known for her opposition to slavery. Adams was also an advisor to her husband John Adams, who was the second president of the United States.

The presentation begins at 2 p.m. and will last for 60 to 90 minutes at the Wildwood House Museum in Beckley.

Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation, said the program is free and open to all, and encourages the community to learn about Adams’ intriguing story from Peterson’s performance.

“Abigail Adams was quite a formidable woman,” said Baker. “For the first part of it, she stays in character, and the latter part of it she comes out of character to answer your questions about the character- so it’s really a very educational and entertaining afternoon.”

Baker mentioned if the weather is really bad, they will move the performance to the Pemberton Coal Town Church at the Exhibition Coal Mine, so be on the lookout.