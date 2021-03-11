WV Miners looking for host families for upcoming season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Baseball is scheduled to return to Beckley this summer after the Prospect League season was cancelled last year. The West Virginia Miners are looking for host families to house their players this summer.

Miners General Manager Tim Epling said while players are coming from all over the country, safety is the main priority during the pandemic.

“Now the good thing about it is all these players are COVID tested three times a week now because they are playing college athletics, so when you are tested that much it’s a safe safe environment for them,” Epling said.

Epling said they are looking for 12-15 host families this summer. If you are interested in becoming a host family, you can contact the front office at 304-252-SAFE (7233).