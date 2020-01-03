UPDATE: Trial for WV woman in false abduction case delayed again

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 2020 UPDATE: A trial has been delayed again for a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her daughter in a shopping mall. Santana Renee Adams’ trial on a charge of falsely reporting an emergency incident was scheduled to start Friday, Jan. 3 in Cabell County magistrate court.

A court clerk says Adams’ lawyer now wants a jury trial. Adams initially was hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old in April. Her story unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims.

Sept. 26, 2019 4 p.m. UPDATE — A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman accused of falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall.

A Cabell County judge has set a Nov. 15 bench trial for Santana Renee Adams, a court clerk said Thursday.

Adams, 24, was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart a brazen, mid-day kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. The sensational tale was bolstered with vivid details about how a Middle Eastern man pulled her daughter by the hair, dragging her across the floor of a clothing store, according to a criminal complaint.

But her story quickly began to unravel when no witnesses could be found and mall surveillance video didn’t match up with her original statement.

Authorities said Adams started changing her account upon further questioning and told officials she might have overreacted or misinterpreted the man’s intentions. Police said the man may have simply been patting the girl on the head.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer from Alexandria, Egypt, who was in West Virginia for work. He cried as he greeted family members upon his release from jail. He left the country days later, with police driving to the airport.

Adams faces up to six months in jail. Her attorney did not immediately have a comment.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019: A court appearance has been set for a West Virginia woman accused of falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 24-year-old Santana Renee Adams is set to appear in court Thursday on a false report of an emergency charge. She faces up to six months in jail, if convicted.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. But her story unraveled when no witnesses could be found and mall surveillance video didn’t support the tale. Adams then began changing her story amid questioning.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the accused man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work.

