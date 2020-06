CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)-- 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 UPDATE: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, June 22, 2020. One new case was reported in Greenbrier County, two cases were reported in Raleigh County.

The cumulative positive percent stayed the same from Sunday, at 1.69-percent.