WV National Guard and Supreme Court discuss best workplace practices

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A collaboration between the West Virginia Supreme Court and the West Virginia National Guard aims to help people around the Mountain State as businesses reopen. This video discusses best practices for workplaces.

The video was released as in-person proceedings are resuming at courts in counties across the state. The video is attached here:

The video was filmed at the Supreme Court Administrative Offices and at the Putnam County Judicial Center. It covers cleaning courthouses and courtrooms. The hope is that employees will take the general concepts and apply them to their own businesses.