WV plans additional free testing opportunity for minorities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard are increasing COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities in medically-underserved counties.

The WV DHHR announced locations for the second round of testing on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Cabell, Kanawha, Marion, and Monongalia counties at the following locations:

Cabell County 16th Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th Avenue, Huntington

Kanawha County Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston

Marion County Windmill Park, 900 Ogden Avenue, Fairmont

Monongalia County Big Lots, 902 Fairmont Road, Morgantown (May 22 only) WVU Coliseum, 3450 Monongahela Boulevard, Morgantown (May 23 only) Mountainview Elementary School, 661 Green Bag Road, Morgantown (May 23 only)



Anyone wishing to be tested will be required to provide identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, according to the WV DHHR. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The WV DHHR says additional testing for Fayette, Kanawha and Mineral counties is scheduled for May 29 and 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Locations in these counties are still to be determined and will be announced next week.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and WVNG developed the testing plan under the direction of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to give residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing the opportunity to be tested. This optional testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.

For more information, visit the WV DHHR’s website.