WV Politicians comment on possible changes in Minor League Baseball

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Concerns about changes coming to Minor League Baseball have come to the attention of politicians in the Mountain State. Statements from Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), and U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito were released on Tuesday.

The action comes after concerns that teams in the Appalachian League could be cut from Minor League Baseball. Gov. Justice said he contacted Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Nov. 19, 2019. According to the Governor, the two have agreed to meet very soon.

“From the Bluefield Blue Jays, to the Princeton Rays, Morgantown Black Bears, and the West Virginia Power, our state has a long history and excellent partnership with Major League and Minor League Baseball. Our West Virginia-based teams are enjoyed by thousands of our families, but they are also important parts of our local economies and communities. “Minor League Baseball is a critical part of West Virginia’s future. Our tourism is exploding, we’re repairing and building roads like never before, we’re creating jobs, and people are visiting Almost Heaven West Virginia. I am working to find a real solution on this issue, starting at the top with Commissioner Manfred. I am confident we can show Commissioner Manfred what a fantastic partner MLB has in the great state of West Virginia. Simply put, these teams have to be preserved for all involved and the goodness of our communities.” Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin had this to say on the proposal to eliminate teams in West Virginia:

“I will do everything I can to protect minor league baseball in West Virginia because many of these teams have been pillars of the community for decades. I’m contacting everyone I know in the MLB to ask them to consider the consequences of scrapping our local teams. Our national pastime has a rich history in West Virginia, and for generations, minor league baseball has brought our communities together and introduced countless youth to the sport. They need to understand the negative economic impact that this will have on our communities and that West Virginians have a true love for the game,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sen. Capito said this:

Minor league has become a part of the fabric of many WV towns. I have encouraged both Major & Minor Leagues to work together and w/ the impacted communities & franchises. We have to communicate openly & honestly to understand the proposals & impacts. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The Appalachian League has been in existence since 1921 and has a long history of grooming young ball players for their Major League debuts.

The Bluefield Blue Jays joined the Appalachian League in 1958 where they were known as the Bluefield Orioles. They partnered with the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2011.

The Princeton Rays have been a member of the Appalachian since 1988 and have been affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays organization since 1997.

Talks between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball will continue in to the upcoming winter meetings, but as of now, the Appalachian League is scheduled for an Opening Night on Tuesday, June 18th, 2020.