BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign plan to rally at Jim Word Memorial Park on Saturday, July 15, 2023, and to stage a peaceful demonstration around the theme of “Handcuffs Shouldn’t Kill,” organizers said.

The goal is to urge lawmakers to make changes at Southern Regional Jail, said co-organizer Elaina Hurley of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign.

Hurley said her group has invited state lawmakers to bring their attention to a growing number of deaths at Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County.

“Everybody has a right to live. Everybody deserves humane conditions, [regardless] of whether we’ve made mistakes, and we are incarcerated,” Hurley said on Friday, July 14, 2023. “Even the incarcerated have a right to live, and they deserve, you know, humane treatment.

The rally begins at noon in uptown Beckley.