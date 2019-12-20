WV receives grant for renewable energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced 10 grants totaling $606,000 to support renewable energy and energy efficiency in West Virginia. This was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

“By investing in renewable generation and energy efficiency, this funding will help reduce energy use and cut energy costs for businesses and families across West Virginia while bringing climate solutions to the Mountain State,” Sen. Manchin stated in the release.

Cascade Properties, LLC is one of the companies that has been selected to receive an award. The company received two grants, one totaling $18,765 and the other totaling $17,070. The grants will be used for purchasing and installing a geothermal heating and cooling system, and one to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of light emitting diode (LED) lighting, new insulation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Along with Cascade Properties, LLC companies like, Tecnocap, LLC, Hetzer Properties, LLC, Innovation Properties, LLC, Three Sons, LLC, Solar Energy Solutions, LLC, Solar Energy LLC, Inter-State Hardwoods Company, INC., Level 1 Fasteners, and Mud River Pottery also received grants.

“This funding will also help create new jobs, boosting economic development and improving the lives of all residents and businesses in our state,” Sen. Machin stated.

The release stated the funding will be used to purchase and install solar panels and energy efficient heating, insulation, and lighting equipment.