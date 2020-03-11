WV receives more than $5M from the CDC, Virginia gets $13.5M

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — A release from the White House states West Virginia will receive $5,000,803.20 to support the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response. The money will go to support state and local partners.

The money is part of more than $560 Million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Friday, March 6, 2020, President Donald J. Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. It contains $8.3 Billion government-wide. That will provide grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

On Wednesday, March 11 the CDC began contacting state health officers to move forward with awarding the money.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spead of the virus in communities across the country.”

Virginia is receiving $13,621,612.30. CDC Funding by jurisdiction can be viewed at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.