WV Red Cross aided hundreds in 2019

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– With all the crazy weather that happened in 2019, the Red Cross helped hundreds of thousands of people with shelter, food, and recovery. Locally, WV Red Cross volunteers assisted with local disasters, blood drives, and supported the Armed Forced programs.

According to the release, the WV Red Cross assisted nearly 1,000 local families impacted by a disasters. Volunteers helped more than 2,250 people affected by nearly 900 home fires in West Virginia.

“This year, local Red Cross volunteers worked around the clock to help neighbors devastated by disasters, 90 percent of those being home fires,” Chief Executive Officer for the West Virginia Region of the American Red Cross, Erica Mani.

The release also stated West Virginia, along with other Red Cross groups, traveled more than 900,000 miles nationwide to deliver food, comfort kits, and cleanup supplies to neighborhoods that were hit hard during a disaster.

In West Virginia, the American Red Cross West Virginia Region and local partners installed over 1,000 free smoke alarms and made almost 450 households safer from the threat of home fires.