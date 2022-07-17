WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association Secretary and Treasurer and long-time Coach, Charlie Maynard has passed away.

The WVSACA made the announcement Sunday, July 17, 2022 that Maynard passed away. Maynard served with the WVSACA for over 50 years. He wore many hats, from being the Secretary and Treasurer and well as being the region 9 representative for McDowell, Wyoming, Logan and Mingo Counties.

He started his coaching career as an assistant at Ceredo Kenova High School. He attended college at Marshall University and after graduation he accepted a position as Head Coach of an industrial basketball league at the YMCA in Huntington, WV. In 1970 he moved to Mercer County for a teaching and coaching position at Spanishburg High School. He started as an assistant coach but eventually took over as the Head Coach and held that position for 25 years.

In 1995 he took on another challenge and became the Assistant Coach at Bluefield State College, while he was there they won the WVIAC Championship.

In 1998 he went back to the grade school level and was the Coach of the Princeton Middle School girls basketball team. He also served as the Golf Coach and the Athletic Director. After winning many championships he retired in from teaching and coaching in 2003.

Maynard may have retired, but he never stopped, he volunteered around his community for years from little league games to high school.



He leaves behind his wife of 53 years Debbie, daughters Jill and Melinda, and his grandson Clay.