WV Sec. of State releases new primary election dates and deadlines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Following the announcement Wednesday that West Virginia’s primary election date was moving from May 12 to June 9, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced changes in dates and deadlines for the 2020 Primary Election.

Information regarding the upcoming election, including how to register to vote and vote absentee, can be found online.

The updated dates and deadlines are as follows:

Jan. 1 – June 3: Eligible voters may apply for a Primary Election absentee ballot

April 24: County Clerks to begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have submitted absentee applications to county clerks

May 14 – 20: Sample ballots published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county)

May 19: Voter Registration Deadline

May 27 – June 6: Early Voting In-Person period

June 2 – 8: Official List of Candidates or Sample Ballot published in local newspapers throughout the state (publication dates will vary by county)

June 3: Deadline to submit Absentee-by-Mail Application (must be received by county clerk on this date)

June 8: Deadline to hand-deliver Absentee Ballot to County Clerk’s office

June 9: Deadline to mail Absentee Ballot to county clerk (must be postmarked by this date)

June 9: Primary Election Day (in-person voting locations may differ from regular polling location during COVID-19 pandemic; contact county clerk for more information)

June 10: Absentee Ballots mailed without a postmark accepted (absentee ballots without a postmark cannot be counted if received by county clerk after this date)

June 15: Start of Canvass (absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day will be accepted if received by the start of Canvass)

All registered voters will receive an application to request an absentee ballot for the June 9 Primary Election from their County Clerk by mail in early-to-mid April. Absentee request forms can also be printed from GoVoteWV.com or obtained by requesting a form from your County Clerk by email, phone, fax or in person.

In an effort to ensure access to a ballot while keeping voters, election workers, and the public safe during the primary election, Secretary Warner recommends that voters use the absentee ballot process to vote.