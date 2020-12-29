WV Secretary of State announces 2020 members of WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Secretary of State, Mac Warner, announced the 2020 members of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce. This recognizes business entities that are still in operation after a century or more.

Secretary Warner introduced the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce Award in 2019 as a way of acknowledging businesses that have withstood the test of time in the Mountain State.

“These businesses have withstood generations, challenging economic times, and ever-changing technology,” Warner said. “They include banks, newspapers, hospitals, family-owned businesses, and more. These Centurions are anchors and leaders in our communities.”

Each business eligible for the recognition will receive a certificate recognizing them as a member of the Centurion Chamber of Commerce. The certificate will include the entity’s founding date.

According to records obtained by the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division, the business entities founded in 1920 are:

Berkeley County

The Union Hill Sales Company

The Bunker Hill Cemetery Association

Cabell County

Charles W. Cammack Children’s Center, Inc.

Greenbrier County

Ronceverte Ice and Produce Company

Camp Greenbrier, Inc.

Harrison County

Progressive Women’s Association

Marshall County

Windsor Coal Company LLC

Monongalia County

Greer Industries, Inc.

Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Ohio County

The Home for Aged Men

Raleigh County

Raleigh General Hospital

Randolph County

Kelley Foundry & Machine Company

Upshur County

West Virginia Wesleyan College

Any domestic business entity that can confirm that it has been in operation continuously for 100 years or more in West Virginia should reach out to the Secretary of State’s Office to inquire about eligibility. Please contact Jennifer Gardner at 304-558-6000.