WV Senate forms committee dedicated to child welfare issues

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A committee has been formed in the West Virginia Senate to focus on upcoming legislation related to child welfare.

The formation of the Senate Select Committee on Children and Families was announced Wednesday. It will be led by Kanawha County Republican and Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo. The committee will focus on issues related to the state’s ongoing foster care crisis and substance abuse epidemic.

The state’s foster ranks have swelled to about 7,000 children as the state grapples with the opioid crisis. West Virginia leads the nation by far in the rate of drug overdose deaths.

Trending Stories

