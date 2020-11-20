WV sets state record for weekly COVID-19 testing as cases surge

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice announced that West Virginia has broken the one-week state record for COVID-19 testing. In the past seven days, 91,237 West Virginians have taken advantage of free testing opportunities.

“This is so important because testing is one of our best strategies to contain this virus,” Gov. Justice continued. “By identifying the asymptomatic people, the people who may very well be spreaders, we are able to defeat this disease.”

This announcement comes as the DHHR released a new interactive COVID-19 test site map on their website.

To ease the testing process, attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results.

For daily COVID-19 updates or more information regarding the pandemic visit the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard.