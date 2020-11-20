WV sets state record for weekly COVID-19 testing as cases surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice announced that West Virginia has broken the one-week state record for COVID-19 testing. In the past seven days, 91,237 West Virginians have taken advantage of free testing opportunities.
“This is so important because testing is one of our best strategies to contain this virus,” Gov. Justice continued. “By identifying the asymptomatic people, the people who may very well be spreaders, we are able to defeat this disease.”
This announcement comes as the DHHR released a new interactive COVID-19 test site map on their website.
To ease the testing process, attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results.
For daily COVID-19 updates or more information regarding the pandemic visit the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard.